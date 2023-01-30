Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Environmental Destruction and the Hoodwinking of Environmentalists
9 views
channel image
Thrive
Published Yesterday |

Tracing the progression of forest clear-cutting, dumping toxins in rivers, destruction of topsoil and food with destructive chemicals in the name of a “Green Revolution” and the polluting of our atmosphere with, we need to be asking, “Who is doing this and why?” If we don’t understand what is really going on, we will continue to be robbed, controlled and sickened by those who intentionally destroy the wholeness of natural systems. Let’s go 7 levels deep to find the truth and the solutions.

Keywords
freedomenvironmentgreengovernmentthrivehoodwinked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket