Environmental Destruction and the Hoodwinking of Environmentalists

Tracing the progression of forest clear-cutting, dumping toxins in rivers, destruction of topsoil and food with destructive chemicals in the name of a “Green Revolution” and the polluting of our atmosphere with, we need to be asking, “Who is doing this and why?” If we don’t understand what is really going on, we will continue to be robbed, controlled and sickened by those who intentionally destroy the wholeness of natural systems. Let’s go 7 levels deep to find the truth and the solutions.

