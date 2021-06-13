Disturbing Truth About Israel's New Government w/ Miko Peled & Abby Martin

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Netanyahu could be out. A more extreme right-winger is set to take his place. But the new ruling coalition is being heralded as a "progressive step" and "an opportunity for change." Learn the shocking details about what is happening, and what it means for Palestine with prominent Israeli dissident Miko Peled.
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