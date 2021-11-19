JPM Says 'NO' to Cannabis & Tilray's Customers Bounce!

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. informed its brokerage clients they’ll no longer be allowed to purchase cannabis-related stocks and securities.Canadian cannabis producer Tilray has seen around one-third of its market share in Canada evaporate since it merged with Aphria in May, new data suggests, while rival Auxly Cannabis Group has more than doubled its position over the same period.Not a surprise when Tilray's management practically bragged about not coming from the cannabis industry, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the brand is becoming obsolete- they barely resonated with their customers & now soccer moms are finding alternative products.Take note corporate America- you NEED to know & understand the #CannabisIndustry if you want to become a long-term player in the space!Show Notes:Tilray’s share of Canadian cannabis market plummets, but Auxly shines, data showsJPMorgan Chase to restrict purchases of cannabis-related stocks, report saysHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 820 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.