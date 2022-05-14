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We finally have an official confirming our assumptions about high rank foreign officers locked at Azovstal.
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90 views • May 14, 2022
Yan Gagin, an advisor to the head of the Doneck Peoples Republic just announced that according their information, reports of the evacuated civilians, captured Azov members and indirect indications such as desperate attempts to deblock the area and an increased concern about Azovstal from the western leaders like Macron,
"We can confirm that high rank foreign officers from at least US, UK and France are locked in the basements."
"We can confirm that high rank foreign officers from at least US, UK and France are locked in the basements."
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