Delta Force Vet on Aliens, Demons & The War Nobody Talks About | Chuck Sellers

A Delta Force commander. 26 years of active duty. Beirut, Panama, the first Gulf War, Bosnia, Afghanistan. Then one night in Texas, eight beings walked through the wall of his house.





Retired Colonel Chuck Sellers — a Special Forces operator who served in Delta Force as a troop commander, squadron commander, and deputy commander — sits down with John Michael Chambers for one of the most extraordinary Conversations of Consequence to date.





Chuck opens up about his journey from rice fields in Louisiana to the most elite special operations units on the planet. He shares combat stories that will leave you breathless — including the first time he witnessed death up close in Panama, and the helicopter crash in the first Gulf War that took his men and left a scar on his soul.





But then the conversation shifts.





In November 2022, Chuck filmed a UFO. A month later, eight beings walked through the wall of his home. Four men, four women — one of them not human. They communicated telepathically for two hours. They told him the war against the reptilians is real — and we're winning. They showed him the history of Earth as a ticker tape of war, peace, war, war, war. They wrapped his wife in a protective shield while a female was levitated above her head in a lotus position.





Then came the demon attack. May 17th, three years ago. A red, feathered creature with black stripes, wingspan wall to wall, claws out. Chuck grabbed his rosary. "Law of encroachment." The demon dissipated. One year later, he woke up with a cut across his back from shoulder blade to shoulder blade and three claw marks below it. They came back to remind him the war isn't over.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.