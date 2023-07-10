https://gettr.com/post/p2ld6odc4a2
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Why did the CCP get permanent MFN status in 2000? Because many greedy capitalists just wanted to get their money out of China.
为什么在2000年，中共获得永久的最惠国待遇呢？因为一群贪婪的资本家们，只想把钱从中国掏出来。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese
