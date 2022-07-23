8 Simple Steps to Keep Your Home Clean

This is from April 1, 2020. My hair was just beginning t grow out! It was the beginning of the lockdown. There is a simple message here!

Are you living in CHAOS? Do these 8 Simple Steps!

1. Make Your Bed

2. Get Dressed to Lace Up Shoes

3. Swish and Swipe your Bathroom

4. Do a load of Laundry

5. Shine Your sink!

6. Empty Dishwasher/Do the Dishes

7. What's for Dinner/ Get it going early in the day

8. Clear off a Hot Spot