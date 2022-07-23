8 Simple Steps to Keep Your Home Clean

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This is from April 1, 2020. My hair was just beginning t grow out! It was the beginning of the lockdown. There is a simple message here!
Are you living in CHAOS? Do these 8 Simple Steps!
1. Make Your Bed
2. Get Dressed to Lace Up Shoes
3. Swish and Swipe your Bathroom
4. Do a load of Laundry
5. Shine Your sink!
6. Empty Dishwasher/Do the Dishes
7. What's for Dinner/ Get it going early in the day
8. Clear off a Hot Spot