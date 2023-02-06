Genesis | Pt. 41 The Ripple Effect

Pharaoh has a dream he can't shake
Former cellmate of Joseph remembers him
Genesis 41:15-16
Dream = 7 yrs of plenty followed by 7 yrs of lack
Genesis 41:33-46
A lot of times we preaches will come up with cute cliches that rhyme and I'm guilty of it
I'll give you a few examples: ever heard this one = It's not a setback but a setup for a comeback
I'm too blessed to be stressed
With Joseph it's the "Pit To The Palace"
Although that's true it's quite misleading because there is so much that happened between the Pit and the Palace
Think about all the events that happened, think about all the decisions that were made between the Pit and the Palace
Each event and every decision set off a chain reaction
Every event and every decision caused a ripple effect in the life of Joseph
Write this down: the decisions you make influence the position that you are in
Every decision produces a consequence or a result
Obedience creates a ripple effect
Disobedience creates a ripple effect
Too often we try blaming the devil for our bad decisions
We are too good at spiritualizing our dysfunction
You look at your bank account and it's in the red and you shout the devil is a liar
That's true but what also is true is you don't control money but money controls you and you made terrible decisions with your finances and there is a ripple effect of consequences and now your broke
Life is full of events
Right now this church service is an event
Church is an event; worship that's a decision within the event
Church is an event; leaning into this sermon is a decision
Intense fellowship with your husband or wife is an event; cussing your wife is a decision within the event
Hitting rock bottom in life is an event; quitting and giving up is a decision within the event
The decisions we make within the events of life influence the position we are in
Every decision has a ripple effect
Smallest of things can make the biggest difference
Shortest parable of Jesus
Matthew 13:33
