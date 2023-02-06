Genesis | Pt. 41 The Ripple Effect

Pharaoh has a dream he can't shake

Former cellmate of Joseph remembers him

Genesis 41:15-16

Dream = 7 yrs of plenty followed by 7 yrs of lack

Genesis 41:33-46

A lot of times we preaches will come up with cute cliches that rhyme and I'm guilty of it

I'll give you a few examples: ever heard this one = It's not a setback but a setup for a comeback

I'm too blessed to be stressed

With Joseph it's the "Pit To The Palace"

Although that's true it's quite misleading because there is so much that happened between the Pit and the Palace

Think about all the events that happened, think about all the decisions that were made between the Pit and the Palace

Each event and every decision set off a chain reaction

Every event and every decision caused a ripple effect in the life of Joseph

Write this down: the decisions you make influence the position that you are in

Every decision produces a consequence or a result

Obedience creates a ripple effect

Disobedience creates a ripple effect

Too often we try blaming the devil for our bad decisions

We are too good at spiritualizing our dysfunction

You look at your bank account and it's in the red and you shout the devil is a liar

That's true but what also is true is you don't control money but money controls you and you made terrible decisions with your finances and there is a ripple effect of consequences and now your broke

Life is full of events

Right now this church service is an event

Church is an event; worship that's a decision within the event

Church is an event; leaning into this sermon is a decision

Intense fellowship with your husband or wife is an event; cussing your wife is a decision within the event

Hitting rock bottom in life is an event; quitting and giving up is a decision within the event

The decisions we make within the events of life influence the position we are in

Every decision has a ripple effect

Smallest of things can make the biggest difference

Shortest parable of Jesus

Matthew 13:33

