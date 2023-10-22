Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ole Dammegård, Emil Borg & Ulf Bittner - Kartläggning Israel - Palestina konflikt, skrämsel i Sverige och mycket mer
channel image
TowardsTheLight
232 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/directed-energy.html

https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-106717

Ole Dammegards hemsida:

https://lightonconspiracies.com/


One Small Town:

https://www.onesmalltown.org/

https://www.onesmalltown.se/


MUSIK: Sonya Hedenbratt, Låt hjärtat va med

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtAimKcMdgA


Läs ännu mera här

Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk

https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri

Läs även på Duck Duck Go

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web

SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Du finner ytterligare mera här

Ulf Bittner

Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU

http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/

SVERIGE GRANSKAS

https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER

https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas

SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662

Sverige

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

e-post [email protected]

telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)

SKYPE nr voulf56

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket