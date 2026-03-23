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The New Jerusalem Part Four
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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3/22/2026

Revelation 21:1-27 and 22:1-6 The New Jerusalem Part Four

Intro:  There are many questions about the New Jerusalem of which we don’t have many answers but the basics.  It’s size, It’s shape and it’s inhabitants.  We know the bride of Christ will be there.  We think that eventually includes the OT saints and the Tribulation saints.  It is described as a bride adorned for her husband and the church is the only bride of Christ.  Are the OT saints the church?….Not technically but they will be in heaven with the church…during the Marriage supper of the Lamb……. they are friends of the bridegroom.  John 3:29 He that hath the bride is the bridegroom: but the friend of the bridegroom, which standeth and heareth him, rejoiceth greatly because of the bridegroom's voice: this my joy therefore is fulfilled.    Are the Tribulation saints the bride? Not likely because most likely the marriage supper of the Lamb occurs in heaven during the tribulation.  Be we will look at what we know and use Biblical speculation on what we don’t know.   Eventually all redeemed with be together or at least be able to fellowship with each other.  

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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