Israel bombs Beaufort Castle - Lebanon’s nearly 900 year old heritage site under fire - UNESCO, Hague Convention Protection

Israel bombs Beaufort Castle — Lebanon’s heritage under fire (yesterday) (Thumbnail before it was hit)



Israel directly struck Beaufort Castle — Qalaat Al-Shaqif — one of South Lebanon’s most important cultural heritage sites, Lebanese media reported.



💣 The attack came after days of artillery bombardment around the site.



✈️ Ynet also reported that the IDF intensified strikes across Lebanon over the past 24 hours and said smoke was documented from the Beaufort Castle area as Israel escalated operations against Hezbollah.



📌 Beaufort Castle is a protected cultural landmark under the Hague Convention’s Enhanced Protection mechanism — one of the highest levels of protection for heritage during armed conflict.



✡️☠️ Ethnocide. Ecocide. Cultural cleansing.

Adding info history about the heritage of this castle:

Beaufort Castle is nearly 900 years old . The Crusaders began building the fortress around 1139 on the foundations of an earlier stronghold. Known locally as Qala'at al-Shaqif (Castle of the High Rock), it was originally named beau fort ("beautiful fortress") by the French.

https://www.lebanontours.info/beaufort-castle.html





