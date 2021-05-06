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GET READY NOW! FOOD RIOTS AS PRICES DOUBLE - YOU WONT BE ABLE TO AFFORD FOOD OR MEDICINE
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731 views • May 06, 2021
Since the very beginning of this Plandemic we have seen the attack on food in every way possible.
It is the Holodomor 2.0 along with the economic destruction all across the planet .. Hyper Inflation, supply and demand will all be a part to factor in.
It is the Holodomor 2.0 along with the economic destruction all across the planet .. Hyper Inflation, supply and demand will all be a part to factor in.
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