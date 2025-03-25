BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

☦️Russian military lifts fallen Orthodox Cross in Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 1 month ago

Adding since this was posted: 

☦️ Since this video was posted, it has become the: New symbol of the SMO: Russian soldiers raise fallen crosses after the liberation

This Shot and others of raising the Orthodox Cross, from the front are flying all over Russia and the world.

Russian Warriors raising the Orthodox Cross in liberated territories.

"This is the Triumph of God over Satan! The Victory of Light over darkness! The Power of the Russian Spirit!" - writes the writer R. Antonovsky.

Original video description:

Russian military lifts fallen Orthodox cross in Kursk region

The fallen cross was found on the outskirts of the village of Sverdlikovo.

Since the structure is quite large and heavy, it took five soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces to lift it.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported yesterday that the village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region had been liberated.


@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy