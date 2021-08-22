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"MOTHERS OF DARKNESS" - "1000 POINTS OF LIGHT"
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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244 views • August 22, 2021
"MOTHERS OF DARKNESS" - "1000 POINTS OF LIGHT"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ownyB3kOzVvH/

Paula Loves Children ❤️:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4VRJNt4kS8Uk/

Unholy Grail: Adrenochrome, the “White Rabbit” Elixir Pursued by Blackhearted Elites:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/unholy-grail-adrenochrome-the-white-rabbit-elixir-pursued-by-blackhearted-elites/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfO00htZJMLs/

The Hillary Child-Sex Tape Is Worse Than You Can Imagine
https://amg-news.com/archives/2555

GRAPHIC WARNING: Victim Says He Was Raped as a Young Boy on a Yacht by Bill Clinton; Tonight He Tells His Story:
https://truepundit.com/graphic-warning-victim-says-he-was-raped-as-a-young-boy-on-a-yacht-by-bill-clinton-tonight-he-tells-his-story/

NAKED CHILDREN ARE "ILLUMINATED" IN THE 2ND PORTAL IN MASONIC LODGES BY AUTHORITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYsuLYFAQDuI/

"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL" SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater

CLARE AND MADYSON CHAT WITH MARK:
Sex Trafficking - Child Trafficking - Satanic Ritual Abuse
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8zEK5r0QZKZl/

freeMASONS WORSHIP LUCIFER:
http://www.spiritualwarfareschool.com/library/Freemasonry/Unknown_-_Freemasonry_The%20Worship_of_Lucifer.pdf

"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4

Proofs of a Conspiracy (1798)
https://archive.org/details/proofsofaconspiracy

LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/
Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/
Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html

"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/
SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html
BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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