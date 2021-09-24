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Riot Squad Fired Rubber Bullets And Tear Gas To CRUSH Construction Worker Uprising!!
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71 views • September 24, 2021
This is may be confronting at times . . . peoples this is what will happen with the Government truly looses the plot!!! . . . if this keeps up it will be a civil war between the police and the people . . . . in most cases the police seem to be fanning the fire . . . to get a reaction . . .
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