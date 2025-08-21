⚡️IDF says it has begun issuing warning calls to medical officials & int'l orgs in northern Gaza, ahead of a possible entry into Gaza City

⚡️IDF says it has begun issuing warning calls to medical officials & international organizations in northern Gaza, ahead of a possible entry into Gaza City

The calls urged preparations to evacuate patients & move hospital equipment south, with promises of field hospitals & medical supplies.

Las Vegas Review journal confirms that the Israeli official Tom Alexandrovich caught up in a child sex sting has hired celeb attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld

Chesnoff was appointed by Trump to the Homeland Security Advisory Committee.

A very odd comment from Clark County DA Steven Wolfson to the Las Vegas Review Journal emphasizing that the Israeli government official Tom Alexandrovich's charge of luring a child is "probation eligible"

Could be a preview of what is to come.

YouGov poll shows a majority of Americans now believe that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians; particularly the young and Democrats. I suspect views of Israel are going to keep deteriorating after the conflict rather than bouncing back to positive.

Per reporting by The Guardian and +972, a classified Israeli military intelligence database reveals that 83%—roughly five out of six—Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza have been civilians, an extreme rate of slaughter rarely seen in recent decades of warfare.

The database, created by Israeli military intelligence, lists 8,900 slain Gazan militants by name as of May, which when compared against the Health Ministry's total of 53,000 dead, suggests a civilian death rate of more than 80%.