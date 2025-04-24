YOUTUBE SIMP MODS COCKBLOCK ⚢ ITSAGUNDAM FOR POKIMANE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
itsagundam - YouTube, the never-ending clown show.
YouTube demonetized my video for saying "Pokimane is my future ex-wife," no, I am not joking! Some dude ate one of her cookies and choked on it. As you can see, I was spreading fake news. Thanks @TeamYouTube
https://x.com/GundamIsHere/status/1915468072304988326
Source: https://x.com/GundamIsHere/status/1915471454696857629
Thumbnail: https://x.com/GundamIsHere/status/1915468072304988326