- REVEALED: US cities most at risk of major earthquake damage this year. 1.) SAN FRANCISCO-2.) LOS ANGELES-3.) COOS BAY OREGON,4.) MEMPHIS TENNESSEE 5.) OAKLAND CALIF.6.) PORTLAND OREGON 7.) UKIAH CALIF.8.) OKLAHOMA CITY,9.) SAN BERNARDINO
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14544465/US-cities-risk-major-earthquake-damage-year.html?ITO=applenews-us
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/03/31/god-the-father-earthquakes-will-strike-your-cities/
There is time ahead to renew your lives. It is very simple. Come to Me and I will protect you. These prophecies relate to the future and they will be realized. Reject them as nonsense and you will rue the day you turned your back on the Truth promised to you as God’s cherished children.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/05/25/these-messages-will-be-the-last-given-to-you-before-the-great-day-when-i-come-to-judge/