2041 e-5. "All About the Beat"

e-5

The missing Alien who mistook ‘Paris’ for ‘Perris, California’ is taken by helicopter to the Nevada lab by Cowboy Chuck. Jenna comes up with a dangerous scheme to discredit the translators so the Aliens won’t be implicated for breaking the non-intervention treaty.

Kelsey’s mandatory meeting turns into the last thing she’d ever imagined.

After throwing the homeowner’s body in the river, Arthur is busted for a serious crime in 2041 - not wearing a safety mask while committing a murder.





2041 - 6 Episode Series

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans. Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE. Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!



NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

Thank you for watching "2041". Production began during lockdowns as actors played their parts remotely, being directed over Zoom. The series evolved.

We do our own thing and don't work inside the whole Hollywood system. The series is offered free here on Brighteon because we want everyone to enjoy it. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be put to good use on a new movie!