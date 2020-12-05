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Have Faith Trump Has This!
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442 views • December 05, 2020
On today’s show we will be covering these topics: evidence of a #coup, #TheKraken, the #CIA and #DOJ committing #treason, the coming #MilitaryTribunals, should Trump declare #MartialLaw, how this election could come down to a vote in the House, and so much more!
This is going to be a jam-packed episode with one big takeaway: have faith, because Trump has this! You’re going to want to stay tuned for the full show because you don’t want to miss a minute of this week’s content.
In addition to this very important news update, we want to encourage you to make sure you have a healthy, spiritual perspective concerning this election. We will be discussing the hope and foundation of our faith to make sure our eyes are in the right place as we get ready to step into one of the most significant political seasons of our country’s history.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
This is going to be a jam-packed episode with one big takeaway: have faith, because Trump has this! You’re going to want to stay tuned for the full show because you don’t want to miss a minute of this week’s content.
In addition to this very important news update, we want to encourage you to make sure you have a healthy, spiritual perspective concerning this election. We will be discussing the hope and foundation of our faith to make sure our eyes are in the right place as we get ready to step into one of the most significant political seasons of our country’s history.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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