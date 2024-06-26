High Levels Of Fire Ant Poison In Local Creek. Toxic To Aquatic Life.

High levels of the fire ant poison in Dawson Creek in the Samford Valley.





Remember this stuff is extremely toxic to aquatic life. And kids swim in this creek.





Read the blog about it - The Fire Ant (Poison) Menace.





See the latest blog -

https://aussieflyers.com/the-fire-ant-poison-menace





Get signs -

https://aussieflyers.com/product/do-not-spray-no-trespassing-fire-ant-poison-signs





Download print ready PDF, print signs yourself -

https://aussieflyers.com/pdf/do-not-spray-no-trespassing-fire-ant-poison-signs





JOIN US:

https://aussieflyers.bio.link/