BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jacob Thompson: NWO, Decline of U.S. Empire, & the Coming Dystopia (& Its Collapse)
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
436 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • Today

Jacob Thompson of WinePress News discusses the emergence of centralized world government. He critiques multipolarity, arguing that both Western powers and the BRICS nations are ultimately working toward the same technocratic agenda overseen by the UN. He analyzes how digital IDs, CBDCs, and tokenization are being implemented globally to create a surveillance state that mirrors a "digital concentration camp." The discussion also warns of controlled opposition within alternative media, suggesting that many influencers are disinformation agents tasked with lulling the public into accepting globalism. Finally, he reflects on the biblical implications of these events, viewing modern technological control as a contemporary iteration of the Tower of Babel.


Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "Plan B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

The WinePress News https://thewinepress.substack.com

Website https://winepressnews.com


About WinePress News

The WinePress News is a Christian news and ministry website, covering a variety of current world events across various topics; providing additional thoughts and commentary through a biblical perspective. The WP also provides Bible studies and updates on prophetic events.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpbiblerussiaprophecyunchinanwoww3globalismmagarevelationtechnocracydystopiaworld governmentwwiiibricstokenizationtechnate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries&#8217; socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Hakeem Jeffries’ socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Cassie B.
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Garrison Vance
Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Mike Adams
Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Willow Tohi
The Economic Catastrophe of Trump&#8217;s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

The Economic Catastrophe of Trump’s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy