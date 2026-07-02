Jacob Thompson: NWO, Decline of U.S. Empire, & the Coming Dystopia (& Its Collapse)

Jacob Thompson of WinePress News discusses the emergence of centralized world government. He critiques multipolarity, arguing that both Western powers and the BRICS nations are ultimately working toward the same technocratic agenda overseen by the UN. He analyzes how digital IDs, CBDCs, and tokenization are being implemented globally to create a surveillance state that mirrors a "digital concentration camp." The discussion also warns of controlled opposition within alternative media, suggesting that many influencers are disinformation agents tasked with lulling the public into accepting globalism. Finally, he reflects on the biblical implications of these events, viewing modern technological control as a contemporary iteration of the Tower of Babel.





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About WinePress News

The WinePress News is a Christian news and ministry website, covering a variety of current world events across various topics; providing additional thoughts and commentary through a biblical perspective. The WP also provides Bible studies and updates on prophetic events.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)