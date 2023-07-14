Create New Account
Mercola.com. The Scientific Misconduct Story Behind Ivermectin
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Listen now (16 min) | · In mid-February 2021, Dr. Andrew Hill at Liverpool University published a scientific meta-analysis of six randomized controlled trials involving the use of ivermectin. The review, funded by the World Health Organization and UNITAID, found the drug increased viral clearance and reduced COVID-19 deaths by 75%, yet the conclusion of the paper was dismissive


