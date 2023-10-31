Quo Vadis

Oct 30, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 28, 2023

Thank you.

Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria:

Dear children, I bring you great news:

YOU ARE MY GREAT TREASURE AND I BLESS EACH ONE OF you who, WITH LOVE AND Righteousness, WITH humble and contrite hearts, WELCOME THIS CALL, NOT AS AN ALTERNATIVE, BUT WITH THE RESPECT THAT I DESERVE AS GOD.





I wish that "all be saved and come to the knowledge of the Truth".





I want you to be respectful of My Word in Holy Scripture, be respectful of the Law.





The human creature lives in one and only reality: this is spirituality.





However, they have chosen to move in two realities: one that must exist and the other that must coexist with the first.





REALITY IS THE SPIRITUAL, THE EARTHLY MUST LIVE AT THE EXPENSE OF THE SPIRITUAL.





At this moment they have delegated the guidance of their life to the mundane that keeps them being creatures that do not seek Me, do not know Me and do not love Me.





They have left spirituality in the last place by not knowing me.





They have allowed the Evil One, oppressor of souls, to penetrate the life of each of My children, thus managing to contaminate them, guiding them to everything that causes Me pain, to what leads them to perdition, and if they do not convert, to lose Eternal Life.





PRAYER IS IMPORTANT, IT IS NECESSARY FOR YOUR GOOD, GROW SPIRITUALLY, MAINTAIN CONFIDENCE IN MY HOME, IN MY MOTHER, and IN THE ASSISTANCE OF Saint MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL.





Demons are all over the Earth in search of their prey to take them to work and act against everything My Love means, but the best and greatest protection is a creature in the state of grace.





This moment is not for them to continue living in sin or in worldly affairs, but for them to become aware of the spiritual danger of remaining enraptured in the madness of low instincts.





CHILDREN, THE MOMENT is agony:





It's impossible for you to live the same as before...





It is impossible for you to make the same mistakes, the same sins...





It is important that you mature spiritually and consciously initiate an awakening.





You want gifts and virtues, but you will not possess them if you maintain the same way of acting and behaving, if you continue with the same heart of stone and if your thoughts wanders to everything improper.





My children are understanding creatures, who think about their Eternal Salvation, their neighbor and their needs.





My children are creatures filled with My Love and it springs from your mouths, from your works and deeds.





It is impossible to live in isolation if you want to grow, because you will grow in your own way saying: "this is good, and so I must act and choose" and that is the result of the human self that takes you to where you want with your human will.





ANOTHER MOON GIVES you SIGNS IN THE SKY, and the persecution INTENSIFIES.





I already warned you not to attend crowds, terrorism does not stop, just take a breather.





Children are stubborn, it is necessary for you to keep the medicines that we have given you for the future before it is too late.





Pray My children, pray, the death of a world character in dubious conditions elevates this moment of war.





Pray, My children, pray for Central America, your soil shudders strongly.





Pray, My children, Mexico shudders, Chile suffers from an earthquake, Bolivia moves strongly.





Pray My children, the war intensifies, other countries interfere, and the gloomy scenario expands.





Pray, My children, pray with your heart, with your works and deeds.





Pray, My children, pray for My Church.





Beloved children:





MY WORD IS ONE, DON'T BE CONFUSED WITH THE Attacking MODERNISMS, DON'T BE CONFUSED.





MY LAW IS ONE AND it DOESN'T CHANGE.





Without forgetting My Love for humanity, My Royal Presence in the Eucharist and knowing how much you achieve with the prayer of the Holy Rosary dedicated to My Mother, you will achieve great miracles for humanity and for yourself, respecting the Divine Will.





Pray with your heart the prayer of the Holy Rosary, it is loved by My House.





I invite you again to pray the Holy Rosary for all humanity.





My blessing remains in you.

I love you,

Your Jesus.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDfo_n_yqQw