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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 15, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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14 views • August 15, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0HyA6bBG6k
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/clinesmith-order-save-implicated-others-crossfire-hurricane-ultimately-hid-exculpatory-info-fisa-court/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/14/trump-durham-probe-netting-guilty-plea-its-just-be/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-clinesmith-guilty-plea-durham-russia-just-beginning
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1294339859793039361
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1294331295548551171
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IPgXCy0BNk
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/14/hillary-clinton-emails-deposition-overturned-395361
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1294310903060606976
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/14/kevin-clinesmith-corrupt-fbi-attorney-who-falsified-carter-page-fisa-warrant-expected-to-plead-guilty/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10285291.html#10285409
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/14/kevin-clinesmith-criminal-information/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sleazy-mueller-gang-leader-andrew-weissmann-scared-corrupt-accomplice-clinesmith-2016-texted-initiated-destruction-republic-admits-guilt-today/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-appeals-court-order-hillary-clinton-deposition-email-use
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-referring-ex-fbi-official-bill-priestap-to-john-durham-over-steele-dossier-briefing
Other News:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8625991/Scotland-Yard-assist-authorities-investigating-Prince-Andrews-links-Jeffrey-Epstein.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFxVvrXjCg
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10291353.html#10291957
Other Interesting Stuff
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/cd8014f9e3ef0919b2923703782b52ce393314a8751183a6634cd1435b31d9df.mp4
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3303.htm
http://82.221.129.208/.vf5.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0HyA6bBG6k
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/clinesmith-order-save-implicated-others-crossfire-hurricane-ultimately-hid-exculpatory-info-fisa-court/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/14/trump-durham-probe-netting-guilty-plea-its-just-be/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-clinesmith-guilty-plea-durham-russia-just-beginning
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1294339859793039361
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1294331295548551171
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IPgXCy0BNk
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/14/hillary-clinton-emails-deposition-overturned-395361
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1294310903060606976
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/14/kevin-clinesmith-corrupt-fbi-attorney-who-falsified-carter-page-fisa-warrant-expected-to-plead-guilty/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10285291.html#10285409
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/14/kevin-clinesmith-criminal-information/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sleazy-mueller-gang-leader-andrew-weissmann-scared-corrupt-accomplice-clinesmith-2016-texted-initiated-destruction-republic-admits-guilt-today/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-appeals-court-order-hillary-clinton-deposition-email-use
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-referring-ex-fbi-official-bill-priestap-to-john-durham-over-steele-dossier-briefing
Other News:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8625991/Scotland-Yard-assist-authorities-investigating-Prince-Andrews-links-Jeffrey-Epstein.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFxVvrXjCg
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10291353.html#10291957
Other Interesting Stuff
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/cd8014f9e3ef0919b2923703782b52ce393314a8751183a6634cd1435b31d9df.mp4
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3303.htm
http://82.221.129.208/.vf5.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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