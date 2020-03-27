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Virus plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and wide spread shortages! Are you 9 meals from anarchy?
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52 views • March 27, 2020
Do you have what you need to survive or are you "9 meals away from anarchy"?
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the US government taking control and over seeing of grocery stores and distribution points, starting to crease
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
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In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the US government taking control and over seeing of grocery stores and distribution points, starting to crease
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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