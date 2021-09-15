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Clot Shot Fever: Mesmerism, Hypnotism, and Mind Control
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309 views • September 15, 2021
Rumble — Join us on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Tonight we will be starting here on YouTube, but because this type of content is not welcome on YouTube we will be moving over to Rumble: https://rumble.com/NYSTV
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Tonight we will be starting here on YouTube, but because this type of content is not welcome on YouTube we will be moving over to Rumble: https://rumble.com/NYSTV
Direct Show Link: https://rumble.com/vmdzrt-clot-shot-f...
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
NYSTV https://www.nystv.org ( For your first month free, use coupon code: RIDER)
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV #MidnightRide #NYSTV #MindControl
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
NYSTV https://www.nystv.org ( For your first month free, use coupon code: RIDER)
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV #MidnightRide #NYSTV #MindContro
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
Tonight we will be starting here on YouTube, but because this type of content is not welcome on YouTube we will be moving over to Rumble: https://rumble.com/NYSTV
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Tonight we will be starting here on YouTube, but because this type of content is not welcome on YouTube we will be moving over to Rumble: https://rumble.com/NYSTV
Direct Show Link: https://rumble.com/vmdzrt-clot-shot-f...
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
NYSTV https://www.nystv.org ( For your first month free, use coupon code: RIDER)
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV #MidnightRide #NYSTV #MindControl
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
NYSTV https://www.nystv.org ( For your first month free, use coupon code: RIDER)
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV #MidnightRide #NYSTV #MindContro
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
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