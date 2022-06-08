© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My 11-day fast ends with fascinating health improvements
Follow
0
Share
Report
137 views • June 08, 2022
My hunger denial system broke down last night. Fasting experts often claim interest in food goes away after a few days of fasting and that your signal to end the fast is the return of hunger. I was ravenous last night. I called it to a close.
Eyes, ears, nose and throat are all much healthier than a couple weeks ago. My double-handful of belly fat is now a single handful.
Eyes, ears, nose and throat are all much healthier than a couple weeks ago. My double-handful of belly fat is now a single handful.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.