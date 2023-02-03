Apple Scrap Vinegar, Pie & Applesauce ~ When Your Storage Apples Go Soft - Three Rivers Homestead

Another 'back to basics' video. This is a day in the kitchen with Elizabeth and her kids working with some of their storage apples that have been softening. WARNING: This video contains content that has been known to make humans smile!





Three Rivers Homestead has a lot of great homesteading videos on YouTube. Topics on their channel cover everything from raising chickens, beekeeping, canning, food preservation, cooking, time management & organization, homeschooling, etc. Please check'em out if you're interested. Links below.





Elizabeth's Apple Pie Filling Recipe:

1/2 c sugar

1/2 c brown sugar

3T arrowroot powder

1t cinnamon

1/4 t ginger

1/4 t nutmeg

6 sliced apples

1 T lemon juice







Three Rivers Homestead videos on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@threerivershomestead/videos/

Three Rivers Homestead "Apple Scrap Vinegar, Pie & Applesauce ~ When Your Storage Apples Go Soft": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlpkw8DsIfY





50 Survival Uses For Vinegar: https://www.askaprepper.com/50-survival-uses-for-vinegar/