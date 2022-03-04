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US Senator Lindsey Graham calls for someone to 'Take this guy out'
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193 views • March 04, 2022
US Senator Lindsey Graham wants to take out Vladimir Putin.
"Someone in Russia needs to take this guy out ,you'd be doing your country and the world a great service"
He said it on Fox News Hannity and Tweeted it. See here - https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1499574209567199235?s=19
Has he gone insane...lost the plot?
I don't think so, he's probably frustrated it's taking so long to implement the NWO.
Here he is with then alive guy, John McCain, visiting the Ukraine back in December 2016. Vowing to the local troops, "We will win this" and ""We stand w/them in their fight against #Putin's aggression," McCain wrote in one tweet.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/96036782
It's been over 5 years now and Vlad's still getting in the way.
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"Someone in Russia needs to take this guy out ,you'd be doing your country and the world a great service"
He said it on Fox News Hannity and Tweeted it. See here - https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1499574209567199235?s=19
Has he gone insane...lost the plot?
I don't think so, he's probably frustrated it's taking so long to implement the NWO.
Here he is with then alive guy, John McCain, visiting the Ukraine back in December 2016. Vowing to the local troops, "We will win this" and ""We stand w/them in their fight against #Putin's aggression," McCain wrote in one tweet.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/96036782
It's been over 5 years now and Vlad's still getting in the way.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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