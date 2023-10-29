US Pres Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy - Sharing Disturbed ISIS Thoughts - “I Would LOVE Nothing More Than For the IDF to Put the HEADS of 100 Hamas Leaders on STAKES and Line Them Up... ”

US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy - Sharing his Disturbed Thoughts -
“I would love nothing more than for the IDF to put the heads of 100 top Hamas leaders on Stakes and line them up... ”
I was trying to like this guy, until I found out...
