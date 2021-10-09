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BASES 3 Part 10 Finale with Dot Street & Brenda Butler
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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82 views • October 09, 2021
During the 50th anniversary of the Warminster Thing,in 2015, Bases finally caught up with Dot Street WITH Brenda Butler, the original Rendlesham Forest UFO events researchers. This short recording, during the noisy breaks at Warminster, gives and insight into the Multiple events that have been going on at the twin bases, as there are at other bases.
Called too hot to handle, by Col John B Alexander,(in an interview with Miles Johnston) and information managed by Chuck Halt,. this final scene from Bases 3, re edited in 2021, is for those who wish to see further into the scale of the involvement with Bases and the military with ETs, and OTHERS, including the arachnids.. pay attention.

Brighteon is the home of the Bases lectures, since YouTube banned the and deleted the channel in summer 2021. Please support the project, at thebasesproject.org/donate
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