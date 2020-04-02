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Agalloch Live In New York City!
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41 views • April 02, 2020
Agalloch performing at a concert in New York, in 2011.
0:00: Into The Painted Grey
10:40: Falling Snow
19:46: The Watcher's Monolith
29:10: Of Stone, Wind And Pillor
36:05: Limbs
44:36: Ghosts Of The Midwinter Fires
53:18: Bloodbirds
58:54: Dead Winter Days
1:06:02: In The Shadow Of Our Pale Companion
0:00: Into The Painted Grey
10:40: Falling Snow
19:46: The Watcher's Monolith
29:10: Of Stone, Wind And Pillor
36:05: Limbs
44:36: Ghosts Of The Midwinter Fires
53:18: Bloodbirds
58:54: Dead Winter Days
1:06:02: In The Shadow Of Our Pale Companion
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