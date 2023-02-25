Prophetic Report SHAKE, RATTLE, AND ROLL | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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SHAKE, RATTLE, AND ROLL | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Julie Green Delivered November 28, 2022 Given on November 21, 2022
I Am Bringing A Great Deliverance To My Eagle That Is About To Be Celebrated
0:44-7:26
https://rumble.com/v1xmg94-i-am-brining-a-great-deliverance-to-my-eagle-that-is-about-to-be-celebrated.html
Hank Kunneman November 27, 2022
0:02-7:22
8:39-10:39
https://youtu.be/gN-72ho23a4
Robin Bullock Church International November 27, 2022
1:58:48-2:01:54
2:08:07-2:17:53
2:18:17-2:20:13
2:21:35-2:26:25
https://youtu.be/QfbqNV0JAB0
David Nino Rodriguez, Juan O Savin and Loy Brunson
0:41-10:45
53:41-54:08
https://rumble.com/v1xjjks-juan-o-savin-with-david-nino-rodriguez.html
Notes
Amanda Grace November 24,2022
A powerful and mighty word from the Lord… Tick Tock
7:29-23:51
https://rumble.com/v1wpaym-amanda-grace-talks...-live-with-a-powerful-word-from-the-lord.html
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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