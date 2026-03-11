An American strike on one of Iran's provinces. It hit a residential area. It's clear that there's no military infrastructure nearby.

Following in Israel's footsteps, US follows the leader, doing just like they do. : (

Adding: : (

The US has asked Romania to deploy fighter jets and military personnel to an airbase near Constanta for strikes against Iran, according to Digi24 TV channel, citing sources.

This issue will be discussed at today's meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense.

⚡️The National Defense Council of Romania has allowed the US to temporarily deploy military forces on its territory - the president.