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This is Reconciliation???
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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50 views • July 03, 2021
My rants on the Latest Church burnings and the contradictions of taking down of Statues and ignoring our history.

#TruthandReconciliation,#TrudeauMustGo, #EllisRoss



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SOURCES:

From Ellis Ross, MLA for Skeena, BC: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/checkup/how-are-you-marking-canada-day-what-does-canada-mean-to-you-1.6081664/it-s-better-to-build-indigenous-mla-makes-case-against-cancelling-canada-day-1.6082520?fbclid=IwAR3zbzEnWvJeROOqv8TW3EyeqKG7non_lQ19aUFXQqm7PcgEUrz6IiCJ-0s

From Aaron Gunn: https://youtu.be/fuHyFbprsf0

Church Burnings: Catholic church north of Edmonton destroyed in fire | CTV News



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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