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False Flag Season Begins
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Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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271 views • November 03, 2021
A wave of false flag intimidation is nigh. The warning signs are abundant with False flags that come in all shapes and sizes. The Progressive fascists that have hijacked our government will ramp up their creeping deception as the 2022 election nears. Unleashing waves of provocateurs funded by PACs, NGOs, Grant making networks and the Federal Government upon the United States as their incompetence and Marxist agenda continue to bear rotten fruit.

Virginia Governor Terry Mcaullife’s campaign, attempting to hang onto a tyrannical Governor's seat was rife with propaganda fueled incidents.

In Austin, Texas a tiny group of self proclaimed neo nazis magically appeared right before a vote on the George Soros contested proposition to fund the police. Taking pictures with police officers and displaying anti semitic banners on highway bridges. One went so far as to attempt to implicate Infowars in its stupidity. Apparently at least one of the same feds that become the subject of a viral meme from the Fed's and Propaganda media's pseudo rally back in September isn't smart enough to disguise himself.

As laughable and ill planned as they are with their cartoonish backfiring. The abundance of these provocateurs should be alarming as Soros' wedge of House progressives face reelection along with 36 Governors and 34 Senate seats following the 2020 Census redistricting.

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