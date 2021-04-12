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Bar Noir - Neal Fox Piano & Comedy Performance
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33 views • April 12, 2021
(Re-post permission received 04.12.21) From April 2008. Visit his brighteon channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nealfox
A piano player tickles the ivories at the club Bar Noir.
Another video from my one-man show, "Pigeonholes".
Get more of Neal's music and art at http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
_________________
Support your favorite artist for less than the price of a cup of coffee!
How does an all independent artist (filmmaker, author, painter, poet) earn enough money to create his art? Without having a day job!
Can you get someone to tip you $1 when they view your video? Hard to do. And YouTube pays about $150 for A MILLION VIEWS!! Not really going to eat or pay the rent with that.
BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theartoffensive.com/
A piano player tickles the ivories at the club Bar Noir.
Another video from my one-man show, "Pigeonholes".
Get more of Neal's music and art at http://www.TheRealNealFox.com
_________________
Support your favorite artist for less than the price of a cup of coffee!
How does an all independent artist (filmmaker, author, painter, poet) earn enough money to create his art? Without having a day job!
Can you get someone to tip you $1 when they view your video? Hard to do. And YouTube pays about $150 for A MILLION VIEWS!! Not really going to eat or pay the rent with that.
BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theartoffensive.com/
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