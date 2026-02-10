Netanyahu leaving for trip to the US again

Benjamin Netanyahu before his trip to the US:

This is my seventh visit to meet with Donald Trump since his second term, not including his unforgettable visit to Israel and speech in the Knesset.

This reflects the exceptional closeness between Israel and the United States, unlike anything in our history.

On this trip, we will discuss Gaza, the region, and above all the negotiations with Iran.

I will present our views on the key principles—important not only for Israel, but for peace and security in the Middle East.

(Might be setting up future strikes on Iran? I heard a rumor that Israel might attack Iran, on Thursday?) Cynthia.