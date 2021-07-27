© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Diego Resident Gives Epic Anti-Lockdown Rant at City Council Meeting
Follow
8
Share
Report
471 views • July 27, 2021
During the last San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, one San Diego man called out Dr. Wilma Wooten directly for using “propaganda” to mislead the public.
Shaun Frederickson, pointed out all the misleading information, what he called “propaganda,” that’s coming from our health officials.
He shared the video to his personal Instagram page with the caption, “Thanks for all the support! Over the past few years I’ve taken my energy from social media to focus on building up my friends, family, and local community. I wasn’t expecting any type of praise or notoriety for addressing the SD Board of Sups last week, I just had to speak on behalf of those who I love. We’ve endured this “pandemic” for 18 months with kindness although enraged. We had self control when we wanted to freak out. We held our tongue to avoid offending those who are fearful. We wore a damn mask. Well, it was a blessing to be given the opportunity to speak directly to the two people (Fletcher & Wooten) who are most responsible for the lockdowns/mandates in San Diego County and let them know I’m not alone we’ll no longer be silent.”
Keywords: Lockdown, Rant, San Diego
Hashtags: #Lockdown #Rant #SanDiego
Source: https://www.kusi.com/san-diego-man-calls-out-dr-wilma-wooten-for-using-propaganda-to-scare-the-public/
Shaun Frederickson, pointed out all the misleading information, what he called “propaganda,” that’s coming from our health officials.
He shared the video to his personal Instagram page with the caption, “Thanks for all the support! Over the past few years I’ve taken my energy from social media to focus on building up my friends, family, and local community. I wasn’t expecting any type of praise or notoriety for addressing the SD Board of Sups last week, I just had to speak on behalf of those who I love. We’ve endured this “pandemic” for 18 months with kindness although enraged. We had self control when we wanted to freak out. We held our tongue to avoid offending those who are fearful. We wore a damn mask. Well, it was a blessing to be given the opportunity to speak directly to the two people (Fletcher & Wooten) who are most responsible for the lockdowns/mandates in San Diego County and let them know I’m not alone we’ll no longer be silent.”
Keywords: Lockdown, Rant, San Diego
Hashtags: #Lockdown #Rant #SanDiego
Source: https://www.kusi.com/san-diego-man-calls-out-dr-wilma-wooten-for-using-propaganda-to-scare-the-public/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.