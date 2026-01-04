Marco Rubio struggles to explain what legal authority the U.S. regime has to “run Venezuela.

The death toll from U.S. military aggression in Venezuela has risen to 80, according to The New York Times.

Also, Rubio told NBC News that Venezuela "can no longer be turned into an operations control center" for Iran, Russia, China, Cuban intelligence agents, or "Hezbollah".

And is it okay to turn Ukraine into such a center for NATO and global terrorism? Or "this is different you don't understand"?

Venezuela “may not be the last” country facing U.S. intervention, adding, “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” - Trump

Trump claims Greenland is “surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.”

Trump continues to threaten the Venezuelan government:

"If Delcy Rodríguez (the vice president which has presidential powers now) doesn't do what's right, she will pay a very high price, probably even higher than Maduro's".

(Official memo image shown: The Venezuelan army supported Delcy Rodríguez, (video of sworn in), and condemning the kidnapping of the legitimate president, Maduro)