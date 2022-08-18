https://gnews.org/post/p1a1q5006

On August 16th, 2022, buyers of unfinished homes in ShanQiu city, Henan Province, took to the streets with banners, protesting against Jinke Property Group for suspending the construction for a long time.

According to a video on the internet, hundreds of unfinished building owners were chanting slogans and holding banners reading “Refuse delay, refuse unfinished buildings, resume construction, deliver on time” and “unscrupulous Jinke, delay the construction on purpose, lie to the buyers.”

Since the beginning of this year, real estate collapses have happened across the nation, and the stop-paying loan campaign has swept across hundreds of Chinese real estate projects. Owners of unfinished buildings all over Communist China began to sign “Suspension Loan Payment Notice”. The spread of the stop-paying loan campaign will speed up the collapse of the Chinese financial system.

Mile Guo recently stressed in his live broadcast that Xi Jinping would explode the economic nuclear boom after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to distract from the political crisis. However, the current collapse of Chinese real estate and the financial system was only the tip of the iceberg of the Chinese disaster