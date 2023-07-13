Dr. Richard Urso: 900,000 People Died In U.S. Because of Pandemic Policy

The medical care that doctor Fauci pushed on America is what killed so many people during Covid. Also, they still are trying to lie about the origin of COVID, even though there is documented evidence it was made in a lab. Liars lie, and then lie about their lies. It is called being a democrat.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - RFK Jr. on Fauci and then Dr. Richard Urso

https://americasvoice.news/video/vmWQx0OGU9rSLLO/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



