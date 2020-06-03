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Lies, Coverups, Google, Censorship, and the Whistleblower of the Year: Zach Vorhies (Part 2)
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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5762 views • June 03, 2020
In part 2 of this 3 part interview, Charlene interviews the Google Whistleblower - Zach Vorhies - about Google and Big Tech and their attack on our freedoms and assault on the truth. Because of Zach, we now have proof that Google has been hiding the truth about cancer and vaccines and so much more from us in their search results. What can we do about this? Join Zach and Charlene and learn more!

You can find more about Zach here: http://www.stopbitburning.com and http://www.zachvorhies.com
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About Charlene Bollinger
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Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.

After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.

Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.

Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.

Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!
Keywords
healthcancerfreedomcensorshippoliticsvaccinegooglemedicalwhistleblowercuresthetruthaboutvaccinescharlenebollingercurrenteventszachvorhiesjudymikovitsgooglewhistleblower
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy