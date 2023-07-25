GLENN BECK | The Hunter Biden Info That Liberals Have to See

Glenn reviews the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers — including one gay Democrat — who told the House Oversight Committee that President Biden's Department of Justice interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden.





The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, laid out Hunter's foreign business money trail, described an environment of fear among the investigators, and claimed even Biden's presidential transition team was tipped off.





Glenn wants to know, "who's running things" at the DOJ and is it time to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland?





Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP





► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu





► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/





► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV