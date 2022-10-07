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https://gnews.org/post/p1tm2a8c2
10/06/2022 WION: Elon Musk considers creating a ‘everything app’ equivalent to China’s WeChat. He tweeted that buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating the everything app “X”.