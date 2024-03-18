You Are The GREATEST VILLAIN On Earth - I Can Prove It!

Socrates stated "No man is capable of causing great evil without thinking he's doing the right thing.” This is nowhere more clear than studying the works by Dr. Stanley Milgram and Dr. Carl Jung among many others in the past and present, with knowledge that barely reaches the mainstream.

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Article source: https://thelatterdayliberator.com

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#documentary #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #thinking