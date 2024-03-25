Candidate for Macomb County Sheriff - Terry Mekoski

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Terry Mekoski who is a candidate for Macomb County Sheriff. Terry talks about his background in law enforcement, he is retired from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department after twenty six years of service. Afterwards he went onto work for the D.E.A. as a senior financial investigator for four years.





Terry first attempted to run for Macomb County Sheriff back in 2020 and now he wants to make a difference and help his community in Macomb County by running for Sheriff in 2024.





