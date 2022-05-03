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A Garden Mystery!
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289 views • May 03, 2022
What do I spy with my little eye? 😃 Any guesses? There are always surprises going on in the garden.
I love to walk around the yard in the mornings with the dogs while nursing a cup of tea; the early sunlight is beautiful, the air is still cool and I can stroll around taking stock of what needs attention as I also enjoy the results of my efforts and ideas. ☺️
I love to walk around the yard in the mornings with the dogs while nursing a cup of tea; the early sunlight is beautiful, the air is still cool and I can stroll around taking stock of what needs attention as I also enjoy the results of my efforts and ideas. ☺️
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