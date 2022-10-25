Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
6 ft of blood clots-Doctors are still trying to figure out what happened to this high school athlete
200 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


October 5, 2022


Well...either I am smarter than the doctors or they are lying their asses off about not knowing why this young athlete had blood clots. I think the witch doctors pushing these quackzine clot shots know exactly what is going on when something like this happens. His parents need to be hung for being too stupid to raise a child.

Source:

Buck naked dude vaxed and on bath salts in the NYC subway (CAUTION WIENER ALERT)


https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWzZobDtMRrb/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/y61hpJrkiVL3/

Keywords
healthmedicineblood clotshigh schoolathlete

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket